Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Breathe Season two is an interesting thriller drama series by a dad whose love could save a life or shoot at you. Abundantia Entertainment was generated by it and is helmed by Mayank Sharma. The series is known for its storyline, throw that has been promising and finishes.

Could it be the trailer of Breathe: Into the Shadows or launch episodes of the online collection, it’s fairly twisted and hard to ascertain who is the protagonist of the story. It leaves the audiences about how is it possible, in a matter. Read to find out more about who’s the protagonist of Breathe period two.

Who’s the villain in breathe season 2? (spoiler alert)

Breathe Season 2 attributes Amit Sadh in functions, Nithya Menen, and Abhishek Bachchan. According to the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan has been seen as a dad who’d go to any extent. The trailer contains some information and photos of a protagonist which guides crimes to be dedicated by Abhishek Bachchan in return for his daughter’s safety.

In the online collection protagonist it even more mysterious. From the show, the audience has to know that this particular story’s villain is Abhishek Bachchan. However, this simple reality isn’t known to his personality Avinash.

According to the storyline, Abhishek Bachchan suffers from a split personality disorder and his character is triggered due to childhood injury. Abhishek Bachchan personality’J’ controllers Avinash understands everything. Avinash is oblivious to the fact he is undergoing this kind of disorder and falls to the split personality’s design. Breathe Season 2 includes a finish to it with Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash being delivered to an asylum for treatment while’J’ is gone completely. Like manufacturers are excited about creating another season of the series since Breathe two ends with a cliffhanger at which Avinash still reflects features of J. but sounds

Breathe Season 2 Cast

Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash Sabharwal

Nithya Menen as Abha Sabharwal

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant

Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal

Resham Shrivardhan as Gayatri Mishra

Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble

Shrikant Verma as Jaiprakash

Saiyami Kher as Shirley

Sunil Gupta as Tejinder Singh