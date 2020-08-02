Brave New World: Leonardo DiCaprio producing new series based on Aldous Huxley’s ‘Island’

- Advertisement -

Leonardo DiCaprio is producing a brand new tv series based mostly on Aldous Huxley’s last novel, in response to experiences.

Based on Variety, the Wolf of Wall Street-star is establishing a brand new tv series adaptation of the author’s lesser identified last work, Island. DiCaprio’s Appian Way is reportedly growing the series alongside In Good Firm Movies.

Revealed in 1962, the novel is a counterpart to Huxley’s most well-known novel, Brave New World. That novel has just lately been tailored right into a tv series within the US and is at the moment streaming on Peacock.

Island, in the meantime, follows a journalist shipwrecked on the fictional island of Pala within the Indian Ocean and follows the character’s discovery of the neighborhood on the impartial island.

A latest joint interview with Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast hears DiCaprio reveal his shortcoming after Pitt speaks equally of Ad Astra. “I’m not going to clarify it to you,” mentioned Pitt. “I can’t clarify it both.”

DiCaprio took the cue to recollect his related emotions on Nolan’s mission. “That’s like Inception for me. What happened? I do not know.”

‘You’re simply centered in your character, man. I do get entangled [with the story], however when it got here to Christopher Nolan and his thoughts and the way it was was all pieced collectively, everybody was attempting to consistently put that puzzle collectively.”

Final month (July 20), it was introduced that Nolan’s upcoming movie Tenet has now been faraway from Warner Bros’ calendar.

The anticipated sci-fi, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was slated to hit cinemas worldwide on August 12 having already been moved again twice amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the studio confirmed final month the movie had been delayed indefinitely though it plans to share a brand new release date “imminently”.

British director Nolan has described Tenet, the follow-up to his 2017 war epic Dunkirk, as an “event film”. Nolan, the thoughts behind Interstellar and Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy will reportedly debut the film in IMAX format.