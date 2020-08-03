Home TV Series Amazon Prime Bosch Season 7: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!
TV Series

Bosch Season 7: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Bosch is a television series belonging to the police crime drama genre. As of now, six seasons of Bosch has been released. Each season of Bosch contains ten episodes which make sixty episodes in the entire six seasons. The running time of each episode of Bosch ranges from 39 minutes to 80 minutes.

Bosch has received highly positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Bosch has a rating of 8.7 on IMDB and a rating of 97% on rotten tomatoes. 

Bosch is highly praised for its setting, twists & trunks in the storyline, solid performance from the cast, and much more. Many viewers like the thrilling elements of the series. 

Bosch Season 7 Release Date:

Sixth Season of Bosch was the most recently released season in the Bosch series. It released on 16th April 2020. But, even before Bosch: Season 6 was released, the makers renewed Bosch for yet another season. However, the seventh season of Bosch will also be the final season of the series. After Bosch: Season 7, we won’t be getting any more seasons of Bosch.

The release date of Bosch: Season 7 has not yet been revealed. Still, the seventh season of Bosch is expected to release somewhere in April 2021. However, there are chances that it might get delayed from the expected release date owing to the current pandemic situation. 

Bosch Season 7 Cast:

Though not official, the cast from the previous seasons of Bosch is expected to return for the seventh season too. The cast from the previous seasons of Bosch includes Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick, Gregory Scott Cummins, and many others. 

Bosch Season 7 Plot:

The makers have not yet revealed the plot for Bosch: Season 7. There are many questions from the previous seasons of Bosch that have been left unanswered. It is expected that we might get those answers in Bosch: Season 7. Since Bosch: Season 7 will be the final season, everything will be wrapped up with this one. Like the other seasons of Bosch, the seventh season too will be based on Michael Connelly’s novels featuring Harry Bosch. 

Suraj Pillai

