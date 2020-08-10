Bosch Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And

- Advertisement -

Bosch is a detective, crime series that has become very famous in recent times. The show with its excellent plot and casts has been successful in making the viewers demand a new season each time. The series is based on a novel by Michael Connelly and is produced by Amazon Studios. The long journey of six seasons of the show is still in continuation and we have some news regarding the seventh season of the same. Let us know more about it.

RELEASE DATE

The sixth season of the show premiered recently and the production work for the seventh season was very well started during February this year. However the same was put to a halt due to the COVID crisis and till date their argent any news regarding the seventh season of the show. We hope to get some updates from the makers soon.

CAST

The lead casts of the show will return for the seventh season. These include Titus Welliver as Los Angeles Police Department Detective III Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective II Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lieutenant II Grace Billets, and Lance Reddick in Chief of Police’s character Irvin. Others reprising the show might account of Irving Annie Wersching as Police Officer I Julia Brasher, and Jason Gedrick as Raynard Waits. Apart from this, we can also expect a few new faces. However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

PLOT

The previous season of the show concluded showing the vanishing of caesium. The quantity seems enough to end human civilization for around 300 years. Harry seems to be troubled by the news.

The upcoming season will continue from these incidents, and fans can expect many more thrillers and mysteries to be revealed. There have also been many fan-based theories for the upcoming season all over the internet. But who knows what’s there to come forward. Like most of the fans, we are also waiting for the new season of the show. Hope it to be released soon.