Borderlands 3 Some Latest Updates Regarding The Game Series

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford called upon Borderlands 3 players to receive their opinions on what they desired to see future top add-ons. The Twitter thread filled fast, with most remarks highlighting an overall demand for new playable vault hunters.

Pitchford’s request indicates that Gearbox will continue to provide content outside the four planned DLC’s to get Borderland’s next name, with specifics of this fourth DLC, to fall very soon. The activity FPS released in September last year has already received a healthy number of additional content, such as mini-game Borderlands Science. With the opinions thread getting colourful suggestions from enthusiasts for prospective add-ons, the first thought shows Gearbox’s willingness to include players in the creative procedure.

Most gamers within the thread called out for much more usable vault hunters and the initial four: Amara, FL4K, Moze, and Zane. Petitions started for the return of Handsome Jack, in addition to a buddy for Claptrap, along with the gaming community, did not waste a second in saying their desires. While some desired to see separate DLC’s that focused on each vault hunter in a separate effort, lots of fans wanted to see a brand new vault hunter, especially Fiona.

Hunting in Telltale Games’ Tales From the Borderlands, Fiona was one of the primary protagonists who, together with her sister Sasha, led the story-driven spin-off, released in 2014. Fiona was a con artist by Earth of Pandora who became entangled in a fake vault key story. Fiona’s story remained open-ended at the game’s conclusion, and some speculated that the character would reunite in Borderlands 3. As Tales From the Borderlands personality Rhys Strongfork was at the series’ next name, fans wondered if Fiona would appear, but alas, she remained excluded.

Pitchford certainly got what he asked for Borderlands lovers made their varied recommendations that ranged from takedowns and skill trees to a”battle royale DLC run by Mr Tourge.” Nitpicking from players covered modifiers, and one user implied limited time events that would enable gamers to collect rare things.

