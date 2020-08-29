Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know About The Fans

- Advertisement -

Borderlands 3 has kicked off another week-long event because of its anniversary celebration. One, Mayhem Made Mild, replaces the generally challenging slate of modifiers at high Mayhem degrees with easy ones. And seeing how this works in practice, I concur with this thread that the entire idea of Mayhem modifiers hasn’t panned out, and the game is more fun when you can…not have to deal with them whatever.

Mayhem modifiers were introduced as a method of introducing struggle to higher difficulties apart from flat enemy health scaling. And while they make the game harder, it’s not usually in an enjoyable challenge type of way. It’s just exhausting or bothersome.

You will find the modifiers that mess up the screen with too many such effects in a game full of them, such as enemies falling nautical pools or spinner traps. There are just lazy and dull ones like reducing crit or non-crit or elemental damage, just making it take more time to kill enemies for no real reason. And there are the exhausting ones, like attempting to kill floating invincibility drones that are glitched inside walls, or dumping four clips of ammo into an immortal death skull so that you don’t insta-die every other kill. Or the one that eliminates Fight for Your Life which makes Borderlands 3’s poor checkpointing even worse.

In short, this week is giving us a glimpse of what life could be like without these most bothersome modifiers (though hell, even most of the simple ones are nevertheless annoying), and I concur that the sport would be better off without them.

I understand that Borderlands was attempting to do something smart with trouble, but it simply didn’t work out. I think that it could be better if say, you struck an enemy cluster every so often that perhaps had any special powers in more significant problems, sort of like champion mobs in Diablo, but to possess every rank and file enemy spawning pools or cubes or shooting out death heads or reducing the harm is not the way to go.

I assert that the ideal state Borderlands 3 was back during the Mayhem 4 times, when they decreased all modifiers down to an enemy and one participant one. Ie. Enemies are more accurate, and also the shotguns do 35% more damage. Easy to keep tabs on, and they did not muddle up gameplay in any way.

I believe this is the way to go now. Each of these modifiers does induce players to re-roll and re-roll until they receive a combination that’s the least amount of annoying, and generally speaking, it is always annoying no matter. It was a neat experiment, and I am sure a great deal of work went into it, but it simply does not do the job, and the option to turn off modifiers entirely is a godsend. It would make Mayhem 10 a bit”easier” I guess, as this event shows, but could it be fun? Less bothersome? Yes, which I think should always be the priority when making decisions in this way.

