Borderlands 3 Any Dlc Vault Hunters Any Previous Games Before It

Well, over a year ago, I was out in LA at a crowded creator event back when people existed. I was playing Borderlands 3 for the first time, having fun, and getting to meeting those making the game.

One question that came up some times that day as if the future content plans for the game would comprise DLC Vault Hunters such as the previous games before it. There was no mincing words, this moment, they stated, for Borderlands 3 there wouldn’t be DLC Vault Hunters, and they had been planning on building out the present classes instead.

It was surprising, given how iconic many DLC Vault Hunters had become from the series by Krieg to Gaige to Timothy Lawrence into Aurelia.

Their reason provided was that what they watched in the data of this game was that many people chose their one Vault Hunter and adhered to them, and not as many people played DLC Vault Hunters so that they were not worth the job.

While I could see that, I believed it was a mistake in the time, and a full year later, I think it was. But now more than ever it appears like there’s a brand new reason that Borderlands 3 isn’t likely to get any DLC Vault Hunters.

Randy Pitchford was soliciting ideas for Year 2 DLC on Twitter, and while my petition was true, DLC Vault Hunters, that’s not going to happen. Why? Because what I believe is happening today is that Gearbox is currently beginning work on Borderlands 4, and needs to save work on any new Vault Hunter designs for that match.

What if (and I mean *if* here) we kept on going and made another premium add-on or even a (smaller) set of premium add-ons? What would you most like to see in a hypothetical future premium add-on pack? — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) August 24, 2020

I guess that Gearbox has learned their lesson. Following Borderlands 2, they worked to a quasi-entry, the Pre-Sequel, that was not as well-received as the mainline games, also on Battleborne, trying to chase MOBA/hero shooter tendencies in a way that went somewhat disastrously for them. And when they finally just focused on Borderlands 3, that came out and was a massive hit.

Thus, you start making Borderlands 4 to get next-gen, and you almost guarantee yourself a different strike without fussing about with other games (please do not attempt to produce a battle royale, Gearbox). Stick with what you know, and do it well, and I believe that’s the plan moving forward, so we won’t need to wait the better part of a decade for another full Borderlands installment.

As such, DLC Vault Hunters cannot be made for Borderlands 3 because those ideas need to be funnelled into Borderlands 4. I do maintain that BL3 should have stuck with DLC Vault Hunters from the start. Despite talk about”attach rates” and such, it’s clear that those characters became very important to fans of the series, and also the many devoted players played all the Vault Hunters they can. Gaige and Timothy Lawrence are crucial roles in DLC. Aurelia Hammerlock was a miniboss in the primary game. Krieg is now obtaining a DLC entirely to himself. These characters are significant, rather than creating new ones has been a bad move.

It wasn’t good because the alternative did not pan out. If there was supposed to be more focus placed on the present four Vault Hunters out of launching, we haven’t seen it. While recently there have finally been leaks suggesting a fourth skill tree for every class is coming, that isn’t going to arrive with this fourth Krieg DLC coming out in two weeks and still appears to be a ways off. Instead, Gearbox has been merely balancing and re-balancing existing class abilities and handing more skill points for the past year. If the trees have”evolved”, it is only because something becomes buffed sufficient to be helpful following being moot for the last eight weeks (usually in the cost of something else being nerfed).

I do think Gearbox did a fantastic job with the present four Vault Hunters. However, they did not expand them over time, and the match did suffer from having no DLC heroes. I do think Borderlands 4 will soon be here sooner rather than later, however, so no, no key backtracking of plans to give us those new characters after all, and we are going to have to await a new game rather instead.

