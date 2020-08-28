Bodyguard Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Is It Confirmed By Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Bodyguard has been among the most famous shows on BBC, and year one obtained the maximum viewership and lovers are ultimately waiting for a year two, Bodyguard is on Netflix for many readers who might want to give the show a go.

Thus, without wasting any longer, let us enter the facts about Bodyguard year 2.

RELEASE DATE FOR BODYGUARD SEASON 2

Season among Bodyguard hit our screens in 2019 while fans had been expecting for the show to make a return by 2020, well that looks a far fetched dream as the creation for all shows and films has been stalled due to the pandemic.

Realistically speaking we can expect season 2 of Bodyguard to be back by 2021, we must be patient and await the studio to create a statement regarding the show.

CAST FOR BODYGUARD SEASON 2

Here is a listing of cast members we will see in Bodyguard season 2

Gina McKee as Cmdr Anne Sampson

Sophie Rundle as Vicky Budd

Nina Toussaint-White as DS Louise Rayburn

Ash Tandon as DCI Deepak Sharma

Paul Ready as Rob MacDonald

Vincent Franklin as Mike Travis

Richard Riddell as Tom Fenton

Michael Schaeffer as “Richard Longcross”

David Westhead as John Vosler, the Prime Minister

Stuart Bowman as Stephen Hunter-Dunn

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR BODYGUARD SEASON 2

Well, so far as the storyline of Bodyguard goes, we don’t know, yeah yeah it is tough to forecast the plot of this show, and we understand all our readers will agree with this, however, do let us know what you believe will be the plot for Bodyguard season 2.

That is all we know up to now we will keep our readers updated on the latest news about season 2 of Bodyguard until then continue reading with us!