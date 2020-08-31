Home Entertainment Blood & Treasure season 2: know the cast, plot and release date...
EntertainmentTV Series

Blood & Treasure season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show Blood & Treasure is an American TV series. This exciting show includes Action-adventure and Drama genres. The series was first aired on May 21, 2019. And the show was first premiered on CBS. The show was developed by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia and Michael Dinner, Mark Vlasic, Marc Webb and Howard T. Owens was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, James Callis, Katia Winter, Michael James Shaw, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 12 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 6.6/10 from IMDb and 54% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Blood & Treasure season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it.

Blood & Treasure season 2 plot

The series was earlier set to premier in may 2020 now it has been delayed. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Blood & Treasure season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on May 21, 2019 on CBS . but for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

