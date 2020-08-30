Home Entertainment Blood And Treasure Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Cast And More!
Blood And Treasure Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Cast And More!

By- Akanksha
Action-adventure drama television series created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia. It is an American series premiered on May 21, 2019 on CBS.

Plot

Blood & Treasure centers on “a antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen Treasure.

As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

Season 1 was appreciated for its globe-trotting adventure with an attractive mix of action, comedy, and play.

Cast

Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas will be returning in their roles since Danny McNamara and Lexi Vaziri. In addition to these casts which are present in season 1 as. Oded Fehr, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Alicia Coppola, Mark Gagliardi.

Release Date

Season 2 of the Blood & Treasure might get delayed due to the current situation and is likely to be seen on screen in 2021.

It was all completed to be released in 2020; it was expected to release on CBS in May 2020. But season 2 is still awaited. Because of the pandemic situation.

