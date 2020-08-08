Blizzard Reveals: Blizzcon Digital Event For Early 2021! And More Deaitls Check Here.

- Advertisement -

During a latest earnings call (as reported on by GamesIndustry.biz), Blizzard president J. Allen Brack famous that the studio plans on internet hosting a digital model of BlizzCon someday in early 2021.

“We’re actually lucky to have a passionate and engaged group that’s actually trying ahead to what we’re creating,” mentioned Brack relating to the upcoming event. “We’re trying ahead to sharing what the groups have been engaged on for that event.”

As we beforehand reported, Blizzard chose to cancel its BlizzCon 2020 celebration as a consequence of well-being thing associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, it will appear that this upcoming 2021 BlizzCon digital event is supposed to be a sort of alternative for this yr’s cancelled show.

However, it’s not entirely clear if that’s actually the case. Brack is famous that this event is supposed to “the spirit of BlizzCon,” which tends to counsel that it may not really be a 1:1 alternative. In any case, we suspect that Blizzard would nonetheless wish to host a conventional BlizzCon showcase in 2021 (assuming they can) which may imply that this event received’t really be known as BlizzCon. That may additionally assist make sure that Blizzard doesn’t need to change the timeframe of all future BlizzCon events completely.