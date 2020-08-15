Blacklist Season 8: Complete Cast Revealed!

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.

On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.

Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.

“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.

“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.