Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More

Black Summer is a classic Zombie apocalypse drama web television series. The series is a creation of Karl Schaefer with John Hyams. Under the Creation of The Asylum. John Hyams himself is the show’s writer and director. The first Season with eight episodes falls on Netflix on April 11, 2019.

Black Summer Season 2: Release Date

In November 2019, Netflix renewed Black Summer for a second season. Filming for season two began in early 2020, but on account of this Covid-19 pandemic, production was stopped on March 18, 2020. In July 2020, it had been reported that the creation would begin from August, but now it’s been further pushed back to September 3, 2020.

There has not been any announcement regarding the next Season’s release date. We are expecting it to release by the end of 2020 or even mid-2021.

The Cast Details Of The Show:

According to the creators of this show’s advice. All the figures will come back who played in season 1. Here’s the list of all the characters. Find about the lists and get to know about each character.

Jamie Jug as Rose,

Justin Chu Cary as Julius James

Christine Lee as Ooh Sun Kyungsun

Gwynyth, sal Velez Jr. as William Velez

Walsh acted as Barbara Watson.

Nyren B. Evelyn as Earl

Black Summer Season 2 Plot!

The series revolves around Rose, who is separated from her daughter after the zombie attack, and at the end of season one, we saw which rose reunites with her daughter. We found that Spears and Sun are currently residing with Rose. Vallez is killed on his ways from Jaime King ( who performs the part of Rose). Lance isn’t traceable following the Zombie group attack.

We can say that the next installment will have a different Zombie assault, and it will be loaded with appetite, fear, paranoia.