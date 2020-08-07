Home TV Series Netflix Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All...
Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All New Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Black Summer is a fiction action-drama collection. The show is crafted by Karl Schaefer and by John Hyams. The first season was released in April 2019. Jodi Binstock produces the series. The Asylum, the same production house company which produces Z Nation, produces the series. The show is a prequel of Z Country.

Black Summer is a miniseries by Netflix. Plus, we’ve attracted some fantastic news about the season second installment as Netflix revive the thriller series for another season, now the series will have eight episodes. Karl Schaefer, who also serves as co-creator and the executive producer of Z Nation, made the show.

Release Date: Black Summer Season 2:

The first season of Black Summer was released on April 19, 2019, on Netflix, consisting of 8 episodes. The series has got mixed reviews so far and has been viewed by the viewers. The show has been planned to launch in 2020 and was renewed for season 2 in November 2019, but the circumstance changed.

It’s expected that season 2 of Black Summer will be released somewhere in 2021 since the filming will begin.

Black Summer Season 2 Plot!

The show revolves around Rose, who’s separated from her daughter, and at the end of season one, we saw that rose reunites with her daughter. We also found that Spears and Sun are living with Rose. Vallez is murdered in his manners by Jaime King ( who plays the part of Rose). Lance isn’t traceable after the Zombie group attack.

We can say that the next setup will have yet another Zombie attack, and it’s going to be filled with hunger, fear, paranoia.

What’s the cast like?

Jaime King plays with the character of Rose, who is a mother, separated from her daughter, during the first few days of a zombie apocalypse. A criminal, Julius James, is performed with Justin Chu Cary. Christine Lee plays the character of a North Korean woman — Ooh”Sun” Kyungsun.

The season has been renewed for another season, as announced by Netflix! The shooting may begin in Alberta (Canada). The release date is not finalized.

Watch the trailer for Black summer – season one here –

Ajeet Kumar

Also Read:   The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
