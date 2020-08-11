Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Black summer season two, Black Summer, is a fiction-thriller show predicated on a post-apocalyptic world taken over by the zombies. The OTT site, Netflix stream the show. This series has offered a mixed bag when we discuss the reviews. A few people are not impressed with how the show has portrayed the zombies, although some fans have enjoyed the narrative a lot. This show’s first season premiered on April 11, 2019. In this guide, we have covered all the information regarding season two of the show, so keep reading.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date

On November 11, 2019, there has been a formal statement by Netflix that Black Summer season 2 will return. However, it is but one of the many productions that are on hold. This is a result of the global pandemic scenario that is a coronavirus. Everything started until the coronavirus intervened.

The shooting for Black Summer season 2 began this season. It had been in March 2020, the information of the filming being disrupted came out. There was a postpone in the production for two weeks, and we were optimistic it restart in April. However, on account of the coronavirus scenario, there was a shift in production until August 2020. There is no confirmation regarding the launch date, but I expect it’s going to be out shortly.

Who will appear?

Therefore, many casts members are expected to return in the show, and they’re:

Jaime King as Rose,

Justin Chu Cary as Julius James,

Christine Lee as Ooh ‘Sun’ Kyungsun,

Kelsey Flower Lance

Black Summer Season 2 Plot

Season two will take off quite far from where season 1 ends. We saw Rose murdering Valez from the finale episode of season 1. We also saw Rose and her daughter linking, giving us a moment of happiness. Out of the survivors, we had Spears, Sun, and Rose. Season 2’s narrative will revolve around refugees and survival. After running from zombies for their life, we might see them coming up with society. Nobody has proper immunity, and there’s a lot of hidden symbolism.