Black Summer Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status, Plot And What’s The Production Status?

Black Summer Season 2 is set to return on Netflix in 2020. The pandemic has stopped the progress of the series and shattered the program. In this article, we’ll talk about Netflix’s zombie epic, like filming what we could expect from the narrative, release dates, and dates.

Black Summer Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will take off quite much from where season 1 ends. We saw Rose murdering Valez in the finale episode of season 1. We watched Rose and her daughter uniting, giving a second of happiness to us. From the survivors, we’d Rose, Sun, and Spears. The story of season two will somewhat revolve around survival and refugees. After running out of zombies for their life, we may see them coming up with society. Nobody has proper immunity, and there is a lot of hidden symbolism.

Karl Schaefer and John Hyams made the Netflix Original zombie-thriller Collection, Summer. The series is set in Z-Nation’s same world. The show is a successor of Z-Nation.

Black Summer is set before Z-Nation’s events. A mother joins with a group of strangers in the darkest days of this zombie apocalypse. She wants their help to locate her daughter and their loved ones.

Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix takes up to renew its shows. But in Black Summer’s event, there was no news of renewal until October 2019.

Netflix affirmed that Black Summer would go back for a second season.

What’s the production status?

The filming of the second season began in early 2020. The schedule was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The filming will allegedly start from August 17, 2020. This is a sign of relief for all of the fans. Filming for the first time wrapped up by the end of September 2018 and started in July 2018.

