Black Summer Season 2: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date Of The Show..!!!

The famous show Black Summer is an American web tv series. This exciting show includes Action, Apocalyptic fiction, and Drama genres. The series was first aired on April 11, 2019. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. Karl Schaefer developed the show, and John Hyams and Jodi Binstock was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr., Kelsey Flower, and Erika Hau. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 8 episodes. Then the series was later renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 6.4/10 from IMDb and 78% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Black summer season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We hope to see fresh new faces, but we don’t have any confirmed news to it until now. The cast includes Jaimy King as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Julius James, Sal Velez Jr as William Velez, Kelsey Flower as Lance, and Christina Lee as Korean women.

Black summer season 2 plot

Till now, the creators have not revealed much about the plot details for the second season. Stay updated for more information on the new season of the show.

Black summer season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know, the series was first released on April 11, 2019, on Netflix. But for now, we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic, a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the world’s situation is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. The second season of the series will be out in late 2020 or in early 2021. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.