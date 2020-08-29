Home Entertainment Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Died At Age 43
Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Died At Age 43

By- Vikash Kumar
On Friday evening, news came from the devastating and shocking departure of Chadwick Boseman at age 43. The Black Panther star died following a silent four-year battle with colon cancer. Known for his strong portrayals of legends James Brown and Jackie Robinson, in addition to his groundbreaking function of T’Challa from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the beloved actor passed away before the upcoming release of Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an adaptation of the August Wilson drama of the identical name. It was already expected that his performance as Ma Rainey’s (Viola Davis) ambitious trumpeter Levee would put him in the awards conversation.

While Boseman made a name for himself using biopics such as 42 and Get On Up, he’ll always be remembered for being a trailblazer in the superhero world. Beginning with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Boseman dominated as King T’Challa for four movies, most notably Black Panther. The movie from writer-director Ryan Coogler is arguably the most successful superhero film of all time, between earning over $1 billion at the box office, scoring Marvel both its first Oscar win and Best Picture nomination, and providing a hero for a community that rarely has to see themselves wearing capes and saving the world.

Unsurprisingly, Black Panther 2 was rapidly greenlit and appeared to as a vital linchpin in the MCU’s forthcoming Phase Four. Together with Boseman and Coogler returning, the sequel had been scheduled for launch on May 6, 2022. However, as production had not yet started, the future of the movie is currently unknown. Recasting is not anything new in the MCU, if it was Mark Ruffalo stepping into for Edward Norton as Hulk or even Don Cheadle taking around for Terrence Howard as War Machine, however in this unprecedented situation, enthusiasts are already railing against the idea of any other celebrity picking up the flashlight.

There is the possibility that audiences haven’t heard the last of Boseman since T’Challa. Set to debut at 2021 on Disney+, Marvel’s What If… explores what could have happened if significant minutes in Marvel history went differently. It had been previously announced that basically all the major MCU players will lend their voices to the animated anthology series, but it’s uncertain at this time if Boseman had recorded his part.

Upon news of Boseman’s departure, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, said in a statement: “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He had been our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Every time he stepped on set, he radiated charm and pleasure, and every time he appeared on screen, he made something truly indelible. He embodied lots of amazing individuals in his job, and no one was better at bringing great guys to life. He was as smart and kind and strong and powerful as any individual he depicted. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we’re grieving tonight with his loved ones.”

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

