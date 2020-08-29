Home Entertainment Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Died At Age 43.
Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Died At Age 43.

By- Pooja Das
Black Panther' celebrity Chadwick Boseman has died at age 43
Agents of actor Chadwick Boseman, the star of such films as Marvel’s Black Panther, confirmed Friday night he has passed away at the age of 43.
Boseman expired after a 4-year struggle with colon cancer, something that fans of the most iconic characters, such as as the titular king in Black Panther, were most likely unaware that he was struggling with.

Agents of actor Chadwick Boseman confirmed the sad news late Friday night that the 43-year-old actor and star of such films

as Marvel’s Black Panther has died after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

They confirmed the news at a tweet, noting that he has fought the disease for years

, even while giving audiences performances in major motion pictures such as Netflix’s current Da 5 Bloods.

His portrayal of this king T’Challa in Marvel’s Dark Panther, though

, will undoubtedly be the role for which he’s most remembered.

“It’s with immeasurable grief we affirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the announcement by Boseman’s representatives reads.

“It was the honor of his life to deliver King T’Challa to existence in Black Panther.”

I have not seen many films where the audience was collectively moved to applaud or exhibited ardent, loud displays of emotion.

But, I can still listen to the sounds of shocked theatergoers when we watched the Black Panther dissolve after Thanos’ finger snap and lots of other heroes

. And then the roar of excitement in the entire crowd in the theater

I was in when Black Panther returned to the climactic struggle in Avengers:

Endgame — it was the sort of spontaneous eruption of pleasure that you don’t often get in people in the theater.

And it was obvious that the character was significant and mattered to so many fans in a way you didn’t often see from average Hollywood fare

