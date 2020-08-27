Home Movies Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Updates
Movies

Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
While the San Diego Comic-Con never confirmed that a black Panther‘ sequel, it was only a matter of time before a formal announcement was made. The D23 Expo 2019 saw Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige announce that the launch date to the Chadwick Boseman starrer, and, not surprisingly, it had been met with a rapturous response. The affirmation makes it crystal clear that the sequel will be part of Phase 5. The coming phase has five movies, and for now, it is the TV series that are making the headlines.

Here is what we know about the sequel so far.

Black Panther 2 Release Date :

Marvel has lined up its upcoming moves. Along with the franchise is rather good at doing this. Begining from Black Widow on observing the movie line up Black Panther is initially set in May 2022. But Black Widow is facing delays due to pandemic problems. This will leave an impact on the launch date of Black Panther too. I was hoping for something favorable.

Black Panther 2: Who Are In The Cast?

In the movie, these celebrities will reprise their characters: Chadwick Boseman as Trechala / Black Panther, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Letitia Wright as Shuri.

Lupita Nyong as Eve from Everett. Martin Freeman as, Winston Duke as Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ronda.

Plot

Much remains under wraps. But, there are a few plot points that could be considered. The film occurs after the events of Avengers: Endgame’ is a no-brainer. Perhaps, the storyline can also present Namor, the submariner. ‘Endgame’ saw Okoye (Danai Gurira) report that an underwater earthquake off the African coast when the surviving group of Avengers update Black Widow with all the developments. When Widow inquires Wakanda’s response, the reply was that they would leave it alone, believing that it was a natural phenomenon.

What if the earthquake was due to Namor. After all, Atlantis is a town in itself, and Thanos’ snap may also affect the underwater kingdom. Another reason Namor could be the aptest selection for the baddie is he’s been Black Panther’s most powerful foe in comic books. It might also be possible that Namor is leading an invasion from Atlantis, who has its advanced technology along with the Atlanteans may consider usurping Wakanda’s tech as well.

