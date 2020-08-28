Home Movies Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates
Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Black Panther two is an American superhero movie published in 2018. The movie is based on the Marvel Comics character. The director of the movie is Ryan Coogler, and the producer is Kevin Feige. The Author of the film is Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther is the 18th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has received various awards. Also, nominated in 91st Academy Awards. The movie counted among the top movies of 2018. The movies broke several box office records. The film grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Fans are going crazy across the planet and eagerly waiting for the sequel.

What’s The Release Date For Black Panther 2?

Black Panther 2 will be a part of Stage 5, and this, so far as everybody knows, will start in 2022, so fans need to keep it together for quite a long moment. Additionally, production delays affect the release of the film. Marvel lately gave a release date for Black Panther two, so the movie will be shown to enthusiasts on May 6, 2022.

Who Is Going To Be Cast As The Antagonist In Black Panther 2?

While Ryan Coogler is reportedly coming as the manager this time, with leading guy Chadwick Boseman since the principle of Wakanda, T’Challa’s, but while Michael B Jordan captured attention the callous antagonist, he’s not coming back after his tragic death in the first film.

But, Winston Duke, who openly challenged Chadwick’s personality in the movie, can also come to because of the possible villain this time. The odds are although slim enough. Moreover, the makers have not announced the primary antagonist who will be pitted against T’Challa this moment. A new actor might be coming up as a potential danger to Wakanda’s peace and prosperity that this time.

Black Panther 2 Plot

In Black, Panther T’Challa was crowned as the ruler of Wakanda, after his dad’s death. There are the rumors which Namor or Princess Zanda will assault the Wakanda in Black Panther 2. There is no official news about the storyline, so we can only make guesses.

