Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast And read Here All Updates

Black Panther was the Very first superhero movie to Present a black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film accomplished quite a lot of success. It was the first movie to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. It was also the first MCU film to win an Academy Award. Black Panther won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score. Ryan Coogler directed the movie. It raked in $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, which set a record for the highest-grossing movie by a black director.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed a sequel to Black Panther at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019.

What’s The Release Date For Black Panther 2?

Black Panther 2 will be a part of Stage 5; therefore, fans will need to keep it together for quite a while. Additionally, production delays affect the film’s launch. Marvel recently gave a release date for Black Panther 2, so it will be shown to fans on May 6, 2022.

The Other Supporting Cast Members Are Also Expected To Return In Black Panther 2!

Based on reports, production on the movie is expected to begin from 2021. Other than Boseman, other celebrities such as Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, and Danai Gurira are expected to reprise their roles. Freeman has shown that while shooting schedules have been given, he may not have received the script. There has been continuing development on the script, and we might get a title for the antagonist enough.