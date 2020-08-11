Home Movies Black Panther 2: Here Are All The Details Of The Upcoming Sequel...
Black Panther 2: Here Are All The Details Of The Upcoming Sequel Movie.

By- Ajeet Kumar
Following the overwhelming movie, Black Panther became among the largest box offices strikes under the Marvel Universe! After one solo film and appearances in many Avengers movies as well, is there likely to be yet another sequel shortly?

Fans will be very happy to know that Marvel Studios are developing a sequel Black Panther movie. The king of Wakanda will be shortly coming back this time. The largest question for lovers is who will be submitted this time? It is surely not going to be Michael B.Jordan.

Black Panther 2: Cast

The cast of Black Panther two will bring Winston Duke as M’Baku Chadwick Boseman as T’ChallaLetitia Wright, / Dark Panther, as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’ O as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi and others.

The Other Supporting Cast Members Are Also Expected To Return In Black Panther2!

According to reports, production on the sequel movie is expected to start from 2021. Other than Boseman, other celebrities, including Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, and Danai Gurira, are expected to reprise their respective roles. Freeman has shown that while shooting schedules have been given, he might not have obtained the script. There has been an ongoing advancement in the script, and we may find a title for the antagonist enough.

Also Read:   Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date And Everything Fans Need To Know About The Movie
