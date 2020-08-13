Black Panther 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Every Recant Update

- Advertisement -

Hype for the movies of Marvel Phase 4 is at its peak. And indeed the great movies that the franchise comes up with has got a lot of fans. But the forest fire got more flames when Kevin Feige announced about the renewal of Black Panther for a sequel even before the official confirmation by MCU. And now people are getting crazy to know everything about the movie. So are you too one of the MCU fans? Aren’t you desperate to know about Black Panther 2? Of course you are. So let’s dive in and start unveiling all the details about the upcoming movie.

About the movie

Undoubtedly, Black Panther is one of the most loved movies by Marvel’s studio. It has made history by landing into the Golden Globes nomination which is a great achievement for any film. However, it wasn’t able to win. But it does have some awards to its credit, for instance, the Academy Award 2019.

When will Black Panther 2 AIR?

The legendary director, Ryan Coogler is back for his position as the director of the movie. He is also the one to write the script. However, Marvel Phase 4 already has a lot of movies aligned for 2020 and 2021. Thus, it is obvious that we won’t be getting Black Panther 2 in these years. Moreover, a lot of time is even being consumed in making the movie as worthy as the previous one.

Black Panther 2 has got 6th May 2022 as its fixed launch date. However, this isn’t yet confirmed whether it’ll be the last installment of Phase 4 or the first one from Phase 5. But even this date can be postponed considering the current situations because already a shift has been made in the release dates of the rest of the Marvel Phase 4 movies.

Black Panther 2: Deets about plot and cast

In the previous installment we got to see Chadwick Boseman’s T’Chall being crown as the emperor of Wakanda. Although there’s no such official teaser for the plot of Black Panther 2 but predictions are surely being made. One such prediction is that Wakanda will again get attacked. Whereas, the empire will pass on to either Princess Zanda or Namor.