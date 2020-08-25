Black Mirror Season 6: Renewal Announced By Netflix? Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

- Advertisement -

Black Mirror Season 6 is a dystopian anthology series. The show debuted in December 2011 on Netflix and has since completed five seasons, and the season was released on June 5. Black Mirror has a huge fan following and is one of the most well-known shows on Netflix.

- Advertisement -

So with reception by the critics and positive reviews, here is what we know thus far about the possibility of the coming of Black Mirror’s sixth season.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date: When Will It Air?

The news of this series Black Mirror being revived for a season isn’t made. However, the show was shown to be a success, so there’s a higher possibility of the sixth time to receive renewed.

As far as the launch date is concerned, it is very likely to get delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact it has not been revived yet.

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast Details: Who Will Be Starring In The Sixth Time?

The founders have not shown the cast list since it hasn’t been renewed. Since the show is an anthology series, so every time we see an entirely new cast. So it’s rather tricky to say about the cast list.

However, we can anticipate several cast members to come back. This will comprise — Michael Schur, Charlie Brooker, and Jesse Armstrong.

Additionally, the sci-fi show has gone international by featuring Bryce Dallas Howard from the series, Anthony Mackie, and Miley Cyrus. So we can anticipate a few more biggies to be showcased in the sixth time.

Black Mirror Season 6 Plot: What Will Be The Possible Storyline?

Every episode of this show shows the consequences of utilizing new technologies in modern society. It shows the relationship of humanity with technology and raises significant concerns about what we are today and how our future will be. At this time, it’s challenging to state precisely what the episodes will provide us with the central theme will remain the same.