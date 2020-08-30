Black Mirror Season 6: Netflix Is The Funniest Season Of The Science Fiction Series on The Cards? Why There Won’t Be Another?

- Advertisement -

Dystopian science fiction anthology series Black Mirror made its debut on television in 2011. After two seasons on Channel 4, the series moved to Netflix in 2014. Over the years, Black Mirror has obtained several followers.

The fifth season of the science fiction show was published on the broadcasting giant’s platform in June this past year. It’s been more than a year, and the followers of the anthological show want to know when another season of Dark Mirror will premiere on the broadcasting giant’s stage?

Dark Mirror: Is The Funniest Season Of The Science Fiction Series on The Cards?

The fifth period of Black Mirror made its debut on the broadcasting giant’s platform in June last year with three episodes.

The fans are willing to watch the next season, but there is no news on the renewal of the show for the sixth season to date. Netflix is to give a green signal to the science fiction series for the sixth time.

Black Mirror: Why There Won’t Be Another Season Until Two Decades?

If the series gets a nod for a new season, then the followers of Black Mirror might need to wait around for at least two years to see the brand new season of this sequence. The makers of the series usually maintain a gap of 2 years before releasing a new year.

The last 3 seasons are published using one year, but the fans will need to wait more time to see the new season of Dark Mirror due to the widespread conditions.

Charlie Brooker About Your Next Season Of Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker, the creator of the science fiction series, recently said that he is presently working on comedy. The creator isn’t working on the sixth time of Black Mirror. Due to coronavirus’s spread, Brooker feels that the audiences won’t be interested in seeing stories about societies falling apart.

Black Mirror: What’s the Plot Of The Science Fiction Series?

Black Mirror takes inspiration from the older anthology series. And shows humanity’s relationship with technology. Each episode of the show is a different story.