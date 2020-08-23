Black Lightning Season 4 is confirmed, renewal, expected release date and plot details

- Advertisement -

Black Lightning Season 4 is confirmed, CW renewed it in the start of the year along with other DC shows like Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Batwoman. CW currently has 13 shows in production. Black Lightning dropped many bombshells in the last season which includes the first black lesbian superhero on the TV screen. Now fans are hyped up for the season 4. The official announcement was made in January 2020. Almost six months have passed, here’s everything we know so far.

The first season of Black Lightning was aired on. It introduced Jefferson Pierce, a DC Superhero who can harness the power of light. This show gained traction among the fans for its constant good writing, real-world plot. It tries to address and tackle the issues surrounding black lives. The plot of previous seasons included school violence, drug abuse. Season 3 which aired on January 27 2020, it ended with the final faceoff against the Gravedigger and with the introduction of GeoForce.

Black Lightning Season 4 plot and expectations

- Advertisement -

It follows a black family headed by Jefferson, his ex-wife Dr Lynn Stewart and their daughters, Anissa and Jennifer. Though Jefferson is the main character, the series provides ample screen time and character development of other members. Especially, Anissa who has come a long way from discovering her superpowers and being the first Black Lesbian Superhero on screen.

Black lightning show creator Salim Akil wanted a separate show which allows greater creative freedom. So when the biggest silver screen event, Crisis on Infinity Earth happened in the last year. Black Lightning was not involved in that crossover although it’s an event. This did dampen the prospect of this series and ended up with far less attention. Black lightning is surely set in the same Arrow verse universe. Fans are excited about possible crossovers and #blackgirlmagic to reach its heights.

Black Lightning Season 4 renewal and release date

CW officially renewed the series for Season 4 on January 7, 2020. It was scheduled to be released in January 2021.

It seems that season 4 will come out as expected, but still, it could possibly get delayed due to pandemic.