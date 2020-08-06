Birds of Prey Comes to Streaming on HBO Max in August, And Everything You Know So Far!!!

- Advertisement -

You higher begin perfecting your eggs and bacon breakfast sandwich, as a result of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is preparing for its streaming close-up. Certainly, as a part of an onslaught of Batman movies headed to HBO Max in August, WarnerMedia introduced that the Margot Robbie led anti-superhero flick will probably be streaming free for subscribers on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The information means HBO subscribers who missed Harley and her friends make Gotham’s most overly protection dude bros’ lives hell will get their chance to revel within the carnage in a matter of weeks. Additional the movie will probably be pleasantly accompanied with the HBO Max premiere of the primary two seasons of DC Universe’s pleasant and underrated Harley Quinn animated series. That show turns into out there on Aug. 1.

Birds of Prey was one thing of a ardour mission for Robbie, who started imagining the film again in 2015 whereas taking pictures Suicide Squad. It was then she grew to become fascinated with Harley Quinn’s legacy as a personality created on Batman: The Animated Series and who went on to have a wealthy comedian e book historical past that crossed her paths with different oft-overlooked feminine heroes, villains, and anti-heroes in Gotham Metropolis. Amongst these had been lots of the characters who seem in Birds of Prey.

Produced by Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertaiworldtoptrendnt manufacturing banner, the film put a various assortment of girls in entrance of and behind the digicam, together with director Cathy Yan and screenwriter Christine Hodson. Plus, the film continuously kicked ass, significantly each time Robbie’s Harley is on the display. With madcap power, Robbie’s Harley is ready to flip her love for a breakfast sandwich into one of many extra endearing romances of latest superhero films… however then which may not be so difficult.