Biohackers Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story and Everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Biohackers Season 2: Fans of the German tv program’Biohackers’ are likely to be very happy to know that Netflix brings the show back. The series only launched lately, but it seems to have substantially impacted the streamer with such a fast renewal. This series follows a group of brilliant students at a German University involved in an unorthodox biohacking technology. Here’s everything you want to know about Season 2 of Biohackers.

Release

- Advertisement -

Netflix has only declared the renewal of this German drama series for a 2nd Season. It was a quick renewal since the series was premiered recently on Netflix on August 20. Depending on the constraints of filming generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the show might be out in August 2021. According to Netflix Originals, all the episodes will fall in one day for those audiences to binge-watch. Filming of Season 2 is going to start in the coming months in Freiburg and Munich. This usually means the show could be returning sooner than after. For the time being, we can predict Season two of Biohackers to be outside in ancient 2021.

Cast

Each of the principal cast in Season 1 is expected to be reprising their roles for the approaching period of Biohackers. Luna Wedler is confirmed to reunite as Mia Akerlund. So is Jessica Schwarz, who plays Professor Tanja Lorenz. Other encouraged cast members who could return are Thomas Prenn as Niklas, Zeynep Bozbay as Petra Eller, Adrian Julius Tillmann as Jasper, and Caro Cult as Lotta.

Plot

Biohackers tells a narrative of revolutionary biohacking engineering and intrigue at a German University, focusing on Mia’s mysterious student. When she begins her medical degree, she looks like any other student. However, when she gains the confidence of her amazing Professor Tanja Lorenz, it becomes apparent that she’s hiding a secret so big it may change humankind’s fate.