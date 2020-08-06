Bill & Ted Face the Music VOD Release Moves Up to August!!!

- Advertisement -

The planners behind Bill & Ted Face the Music have determined that the movie’s lately introduced release date for VOD and restricted theatrical engagements was too bogus to maintain. Thus, in one more frantic shift (one which’s turn into fairly commonplace within the COVID period), the belated third entry within the movie franchise will see its recently-set September date shift to the top of August—that’s this month!

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now set to hit VOD and restricted worldwide theatrical engagements on Friday, August 28. The brand new date is merely one week sooner than its September 1 release (on which was unopposed by competitors), which was introduced a number of weeks in the past. Whereas no cause was cited for the release date shift—introduced by co-star Alex Winter—it could be attributed to different latest main schedule shifts, notably the transfer of Disney’s Mulan away from theatrical plans to a streaming release on Disney+ on Friday, September 4, and director Christopher Nolan’s epic, Tenet, which is now set to hit theaters in choose U.S. cites on Wednesday, September 2. Certainly, the transfer separates Bill & Ted from the aggressive Labor Day weekend arrival of heavy hitters releases that might have stolen the oxygen from its VOD drop.

Now set for August 28, Bill & Ted Face the Music will go head-to-head with a smattering of COVID-limited streaming and/or VOD releases, probably the most notable of which is Marvel film The New Mutants, which remains to be scheduled to hit theaters on that very same date, regardless of widespread expectations that it will both shift to streaming on Disney+ or go the identical premium VOD route as Bill & Ted. But, this newest set vacation spot for the air-guitaring time-travelling threequel is the presumed end result of a course of that originally (again in early 2019,) had it set for a theatrical release on August 21, which was held till as lately as this previous June, when—within the face of some short-lived optimisim—it was truly shifted as much as August 14; a transfer that rapidly proved folly within the face of the well being disaster, ensuing within the aforementioned and now-nixed September 1 date.

Nonetheless, Bill & Ted Face the Music, will finally do what its title implies, and before we thought (as soon as once more). The movie, will choose issues up—practically thirty years after the very fact—from the well-known movie franchise of 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Wonderful Journey and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, showcasing role reprisals from Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and celebrity Keanu Reeves as Ted “Theodore” Logan, each of whom proceed their thus-far-fruitless endeavor to compose their long-prophesized world-peace-yielding hit by taking for an additional journey by means of time, this time joined by Bill’s daughter, Thea Preston (Samara Weaving), and Ted’s daughter, Billie Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine), together with the return of Bogus Journey’s Loss of life (William Sadler), and franchise newcomers performed by Child Cudi, Jillian Bell and Kristen Schaal.