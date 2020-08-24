Better Saul Call Season 6 will be a prequel to the Breaking Bad, plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

Critically a worthy successor to Breaking Bad and prequel of the arguably the best TV series will be back with a Season 6 or the final season. It is scheduled to air in 2021.

A 2021 release date is disputable, something that could be achieved only when the pandemic allows the filming to get started in late 2020.

Unfortunately, Season 6 will be the final season of this series. Season 6 will finally wrap up the show with 13 episodes with a tally of total episodes reaching 63.

Showrunner, Gould confirmed the same, he said, “From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story … and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end. We’re going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes”.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be a prequel to the Breaking Bad

This series is serves as the prequel to the Breaking bad and el Camino. It gives Kim Wexle, a proper origin story. Season 6 will be the link between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

“I don’t know where we are going, but I feel very lucky that I was allowed to play it honestly, incrementally a step at a time,” Seehorn said.

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexle discussed about the previous seasons and the final season completing the origin story of his character.

“I feel lucky that I did not think of this as one giant arc of this mask coming off,” Seehorn

“It was for me, filling in the jigsaw puzzle, taking the pieces that are there in these brilliant scripts that have as much loaded in not speaking as speaking,’ she added.

Better Call Saul Season 6 plot details hinted by Saul Goodman and Gould

“The mystery at the start of the show was who is Saul Goodman?” Bob Odenkirk said. “We met this Jimmy McGill character, we got to know many sides of him and we saw him evolve into Saul,” adds the man who plays attorney McGill and his even more slippery alter ego.

“This year he saw the stakes of that choice.” “He sees that it is life or death; this choice played the way he played it. Now the mystery is who is Kim?”

Gould hinted at a depressing end of the ‘Better Call Saul’ in Season 6.