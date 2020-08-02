Best Gas Grill Overall Weber Spirit

- Advertisement -

Best Grill Overall Weber Spirit II E-310 Liquid Propane

At the time of this review, Best Gas Grill has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon, with well over 1,000 reviews. Depot customers have given it a 4.7-star rating with well over 7,000 reviews posted. If you want a simple, reliable gas grill priced relatively and will last for years, this is the one for you.

It has nearly 530 square inches of cooking space.

each of its three burners produces 10,000 BTUs, and it’s easy to clean and maintain. too, thanks to easily removed components and a grease catcher under Grill. There aren’t any fancy extras here, like side burners or a rotisserie system, but it has the accessories you expect, like fold-down side tables and tool hooks.

When picking out a gas grill, there are a few basic factors to consider. The first factor is fuel. If you can hook up to a hard line of natural gas, then you won’t ever have to worry about replacing propane tanks, which can be cumbersome to stock up on, but a necessary added step.

completely devoted to charcoal for many years. I was late to discovering the wonder of the gas grill. I still love grilling with charcoal, especially while camping, but since starting a family almost seven years ago, I’ve switched over to cooking on a gas grill. Why? Because the best gas grills are much more efficient than their charcoal counterparts, and are much easier to use.