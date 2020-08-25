Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5: Release Date And Releasing? What Can You Expect In Netflix

- Advertisement -

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 13: The ongoing season of’Below Deck Mediterranean’ is undoubtedly delivering one shocker following the other. After Kiko’s abrupt firing by Captain Sandy, it is currently Hannah’s turn.

In the previous episode, we watch Malia ratting Hannah out before Sandy in exchange for the Valium. And this week, we will witness its repercussions.

Here’s all you need to know about Episode 13 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

When is S-05 E-13 of Below Deck Mediterranean Releasing?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 was released on June 1. Since then, 12 episodes continue to be premiered, and now Episode 13 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 will launch on August 24 on Bravo TV at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Where Is It Possible To See Below Deck Mediterranean S-05 E-13 Online?

By pasting into Bravo TV in the slot, you can watch the upcoming episode. Other live-streaming options comprise Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

What Can You Expect In Episode 13?

The episode is termed’Welcome Back.’ Bravo TV has released its synopsis that provides us with insights. Going by the synopsis, Hannah’s departure will be followed by the incident as Bugsy struggles to keep the inside afloat with a sceptical Jess by her side. Malia will find it tough to handle a deck team that is frustrated while assisting Tom navigates his first charter.

What Is Below Deck Mediterranean About?

Voyaging the seas might appear charming, but the Wellington crew is going to have a response altogether. That’s the essential evaluation here, although residing out of cramped spaces and when overworked, it is tough to be calm. They need instructions to follow, and clients will be the last thing on their listing.

Who Will Be Seen In Episode 13 Of The Below Deck Mediterranean?

The celebrities will be seen in the episode of Below Deck Mediterranean —

Sandy Yawn

Hannah Ferrier

Malia White

Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran

Lara Flumiani

Jessica More

Pete Hunziker

Alex Radcliffe

Robert Westergaard