Belgravia Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status Will We Going To Have The Second Season?

- Advertisement -

The 2 ITV and Epix developed the drama show titled Belgravia. Julian Fellowes, who is also the inventor of the sequence, inspires by the novel of the name it. It brings the audiences back when, at the time of the Duchess of Richmond’s ball (night of 15/16 June 1815), that happened in Brussels two weeks before the Battle of Waterloo. It’s led by John Alexander and produced by Colin Wratten.

- Advertisement -

The first season aired on ITV on 15 March 2020 in the U.K. and on Epix on 12 April 2020 in the U.S. Now, fans are hoping for a second season and asking if it will occur or not. Below are the details for the new year:

Renewal Status

Thus, ITV and Epix haven’t renewed the series for another season till now. The networks order new episodes and will initially examine the evaluations and the viewership of this series. There are still chances left for Belgravia Season two to occur in the future. The season was able to impress the fans, and the evaluations are also excellent for the series.

Before, the creator Julian Fellowes opened up about a year; he stated that he’s ready to write a year. He suggested that the story could continue, although he also maintained that the very first time managed to reveal the story.

Release Date

So it is challenging to tell a specific date for this, the future of the drama series is in doubt today. Then it will appear late if the series get light for the year. The production will begin late because of coronavirus for safety reasons.

If the creator started working on a second season, it could release around late 2021 or 2022. If any statement appears, we will inform you.

More Details

Star Philip Glenister, who played James Trenchard’s role, is interested in reprising his role. He explained that the series’ shooting occurred in Twickenham, where he resides, so he is available for the year. We’re not convinced regarding different celebrities reunite. There are also no plot details for a potential period 2.