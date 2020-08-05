- Advertisement -

Lebanese rescue workers marched through the mangled wreckage of buildings on Wednesday searching for survivors

following a massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Officials said the toll was expected to climb after Tuesday’s blast at port warehouses that had highly explosive material.

The burst was the strongest ever to tear through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three years ago and

reeling in an economic collapse and a spike in coronavirus infections.

It delivered a mushroom cloud into the skies and rattled windows around the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers ) away.

He told the state the government is”determine to research and expose what happened as soon as possible,

to maintain them responsible as well as the Allied accountable to sanction them with the most intense punishment.”

An official source acquainted with preliminary investigations blamed the episode on”inaction and neglect”,

saying nothing has been done by committees and judges to dictate the elimination of toxic substance.

Ordinary Lebanese, who have lost jobs and saw savings evaporate from Lebanon’s financial crisis, blamed politicians

who have overseen decades of state corruption and bad governance.

“That is really a tragedy for Beirut and Lebanon.” Beirut’s mayor, Jamal Itani,

told Reuters while scrutinizing damage he estimated ran into billions of dollars.

The head of Lebanon’s Red Cross, George Kettani, said at least 100 people were killed and

search efforts continued. Offers of international support poured in.

Gulf Arab nations, who previously were major financial supporters of Lebanon but lately resign due to what they

state is Iranian meddling, sent airplanes with medical equipment and other equipment.

Iran provided food and a field hospital, ISNA news agency reported.

The Netherlands said it was sending doctors, nurses and specialised search and rescue teams.