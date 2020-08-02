Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood season two, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian television net series based on the novel’The Bards of Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The series is directed at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Bards of Blood’s first season has been outside made by Red Chilli Entertainment. The series was extremely successful and has been rated 7/10 by IMDb.

The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. As there is no official information from Netflix, the news about the second season isn’t out yet. There’s no confirmation concerning the launch of season 2. However, it is anticipated that if the series renewed for the next installment then it’ll launch in September 2020.

The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The top characters will be coming and reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There is not any information concerning the addition or deletion of the series. However, the personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri

Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as Neeta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is all about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir who has been teaching at a school that is high and left RAW but for there is a rescue mission known as back. Four Indian intelligence officers that are part of the Indian intelligence wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The government wants Kabir to save the officers before there is a revelation of any significant info.

From Kabir’s rescue mission, we could see progress In the upcoming season. One thing is for season 2 will probably be done frightening although It’s still difficult to say what will happen next.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

There’s no trailer till now, but we could expect the preview a month before the actual release of this series.