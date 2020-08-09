Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian television web series based on the book’s Bards of’ Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The show is directed at Ribhu Dasgupta and composed by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has out made the first season of Bards of Blood. The series was extremely successful and has been rated 7/10 by IMDb.
The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2
The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2
The top characters will return and reprising their roles. There’s no information about the inclusion or deletion in the show. However, the personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:
Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand
Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri
Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
Shruti Marathe as Neeta
Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker
Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2
The storyline is about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir who casually abandoned RAW and has been teaching in a high school but for a rescue mission is called back. Four Indian intelligence officers that are a part of the Indian intelligence wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The government needs Kabir to save the officers before there is a disclosure of any substantial info.
We could see progress. One thing is for certain season 2 will be achieved chilling although It’s still tough to say what will happen next.
Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2
We could anticipate the preview a month ahead of the release of the sequence, although There’s no trailer up till today.