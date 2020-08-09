Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian television web series based on the book’s Bards of’ Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The show is directed at Ribhu Dasgupta and composed by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has out made the first season of Bards of Blood. The series was extremely successful and has been rated 7/10 by IMDb.

The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. The information concerning the season is not yet out as there’s no information from Netflix. There’s not any confirmation concerning the release of season 2. It is expected that if the series renewed for the second installment it will launch in September 2020.

The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The top characters will return and reprising their roles. There’s no information about the inclusion or deletion in the show. However, the personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri

Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as Neeta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir who casually abandoned RAW and has been teaching in a high school but for a rescue mission is called back. Four Indian intelligence officers that are a part of the Indian intelligence wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The government needs Kabir to save the officers before there is a disclosure of any substantial info.

We could see progress. One thing is for certain season 2 will be achieved chilling although It’s still tough to say what will happen next.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

We could anticipate the preview a month ahead of the release of the sequence, although There’s no trailer up till today.