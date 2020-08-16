Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!!

- Advertisement -

Bard Of Blood Season two, Bard Of Blood is an Indian series that’s based on the 2015 novel of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqi. The first season premiered on September 27, 2019, on Netflix, revolving around the story of an ex-IIW agent. It became a hit and now the fans want to know whether they’ll be getting another season or not.

So here Of Blood Season two, including the release date, plot, cast, and the latest upgrades.

Bard Of Blood Season 2 — Release Date

- Advertisement -

Everyone loved the first season of this series, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta across the globe and the fans had been hoping to find another year of it. But unfortunately, Bard of Blood has not been revived by Netflix. Since the series ended, there’s been no news on it.

But if we consider the show’s ratings, they were pretty decent and the series gained a lot of attention. And Netflix takes into consideration these viewership ratings. So there is a high possibility that the series will come back.

Moreover, the current situation of the pandemic has dropped off the hopes of Bard’s release Of Blood Season 2. So depending upon the product takes and when the throw will be available to a movie, we could expect season 2 to release late 2021 when it has renewed.

Bard Of Blood Season 2 – Cast Details

There has been no news regarding the figures that’ll be back for the season. But we can expect the majority of the main cast from the first season to reprise their roles.

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand/ Adonis, Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh, and Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna — will probably be back because of the direct cast. All three of them are Indian Intelligence brokers that are on a mission to save their comrades that are captured.

Other returnees might include —

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baloch

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Married

Abhishekh Khan as Nusrat Marri

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ashiesh Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Bard Of Blood Season 2 – Storyline

The end has been changed for dramatic purposes although the source material was stuck into by the very first season. In the second season, we can anticipate Anand to embark along with balancing his life as an intelligence agent and as a teacher.