Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv web series based on the book’s Bards of’ Blood’ by Bilal Siddiqi. The show is directed at Ribhu Dasgupta and composed by Mayank Tewari and Bilal Siddiqi for Netflix. The first season of Bards of Blood was outside already produced by Red Chilli Entertainment. The series was extremely successful and was rated 7/10 by IMDb.

The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2

The first season premiered on September 27, 2019. The information regarding the next season isn’t yet out as there is no official advice from Netflix. There is no confirmation regarding the release of year 2. However, it is expected that if the show renewed for the second installment then it will release in September 2020.

The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The top characters will be coming and reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There’s no information concerning the inclusion or deletion in the show. However, the personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri
Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
Shruti Marathe as Neeta
Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir who was teaching in a school and casually abandoned RAW but for there is a rescue mission known as back. Four Indian intelligence officers that are part of the Indian intellect wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. Indian government wants Kabir to conserve the officers until there is a disclosure of any substantial information.

In the upcoming season, we can see progress in the rescue mission of Kabir. One thing is for season 2 will probably be done frightening although It’s still hard to say what will happen next.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

We can expect the trailer a month before the release of the series, although there is no trailer till now.

Rekha yadav

