Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Bard of Blood season, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian television internet series based on the novel’The Bards of Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The series is aimed at Ribhu Dasgupta and composed by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has outside produced bards of Blood season. IMDb has was extremely successful and rated the series 7/10.
The first season was released on September 27, 2019. Because there is no official information from Netflix, the information about the season isn’t out yet. There’s no confirmation regarding the release of season 2. However, it is anticipated that if the series renewed for another installment then it is going to start in September 2020.
The top characters will soon be coming and also reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There isn’t any information concerning the addition or deletion of the series. However, the personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:
Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand
Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri
Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
Shruti Marathe as Neeta
Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker
The storyline is all about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir for there is a rescue mission known back although who left RAW and has been teaching in a school that’s high. Four Indian intelligence officers which are part of the Indian intelligence wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The government wants the officers to be saved by Kabir before disclosure is of any info.
By the rescue mission of Kabir, we could watch progress In the approaching season. 1 thing is for season 2 will most likely be done frightening although It’s still hard to say what will happen next.
There is no trailer till now, but the preview could be expected by us a month ahead of the real release of this sequence.