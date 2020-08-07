Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood season, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian television internet series based on the novel’The Bards of Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The series is aimed at Ribhu Dasgupta and composed by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has outside produced bards of Blood season. IMDb has was extremely successful and rated the series 7/10.

The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. Because there is no official information from Netflix, the information about the season isn’t out yet. There’s no confirmation regarding the release of season 2. However, it is anticipated that if the series renewed for another installment then it is going to start in September 2020.

The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The top characters will soon be coming and also reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There isn’t any information concerning the addition or deletion of the series. However, the personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri

Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as Neeta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is all about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir for there is a rescue mission known back although who left RAW and has been teaching in a school that’s high. Four Indian intelligence officers which are part of the Indian intelligence wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The government wants the officers to be saved by Kabir before disclosure is of any info.

By the rescue mission of Kabir, we could watch progress In the approaching season. 1 thing is for season 2 will most likely be done frightening although It’s still hard to say what will happen next.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

There is no trailer till now, but the preview could be expected by us a month ahead of the real release of this sequence.