Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv web series based on the novel’The Bards of Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The show is directed at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has out produced Bards of Blood’s first season. The series has been extremely successful and was rated 7/10 by IMDb.
The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2
The characters will be coming and reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There’s no information concerning the addition or deletion from the show. However, the characters are expected to be seen in season 2:
Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand
Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri
Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
Shruti Marathe as Neeta
Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker
Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2
The storyline is about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir who was teaching in a school that is high and forcefully left RAW but to get there is a rescue mission known as back. Four Indian intelligence officers who are a part of the Indian intellect wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The Indian government needs Kabir to save the officers until a revelation is of any information.
We can see progress in the rescue mission of Kabir. It is hard to say what will happen next but one thing is for season 2 will be done frightening.
Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2
We can expect the trailer a month ahead of the release of the series, although There’s no trailer till now.