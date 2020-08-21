Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv web series based on the novel’The Bards of Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The show is directed at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has out produced Bards of Blood’s first season. The series has been extremely successful and was rated 7/10 by IMDb.

The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. As there’s no information from Netflix, the information regarding the season is not yet out. There is no confirmation about the launch of year 2. However, it is anticipated that in case the show is renewed for the next installment it will release in September 2020. The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The characters will be coming and reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There’s no information concerning the addition or deletion from the show. However, the characters are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri

Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as Neeta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir who was teaching in a school that is high and forcefully left RAW but to get there is a rescue mission known as back. Four Indian intelligence officers who are a part of the Indian intellect wing (IIW) are being held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The Indian government needs Kabir to save the officers until a revelation is of any information.

We can see progress in the rescue mission of Kabir. It is hard to say what will happen next but one thing is for season 2 will be done frightening.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

We can expect the trailer a month ahead of the release of the series, although There’s no trailer till now.