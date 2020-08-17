Home Entertainment Bard of Blood season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Will Original...
Bard of Blood season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Will Original Characters Reprise Their Roles Can We Expect To See Some New Faces?

By- Alok Chand
Bard of Blood season 2: Bard of Blood is an Indian action thriller web tv series, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. This series is based on the 2015 novel of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqi. It premiered on 27 September 2019 on Netflix, consisting of 7 episodes streamed at once.

Bard of Blood season 2

In general, BoB is a fun, the notable performance of Emraan Hashmi is worthy enough to keep the audience engaged with the show. BOB is a narrative about a man, Kabir, who is looking for closed How he lost his buddy, his job, standing, his love, his father-like figure, and also the who killed his nearest and dearest.

There has not been any notion as the Bard of Blood ended, but there is a high possibility that the show will launch a new season. Here’s what we understand about it.

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date

It hasn’t been renewed for another season. The possibility is that the series is very likely to come back carrying the end. However, there hasn’t been any statement regarding Netflix surpassing Blood to acquire another year’s Bard. It is expected that it will arrive in September 2021.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast: Can We Expect To See Some New Faces?

The group hasn’t shown anything about any new character. The majority of the celebrities in the previous season will reprise their roles- Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand/ Adonis. Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna, Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid, Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib, Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri, Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid, Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi, Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi, Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad, Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh, Abhishekh Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri, Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta, Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet, Shruti Marathe as Neeta, Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker, Nikita Sharma, Tanveer, and Harshvardhan Singh.

Bard of Blood Season 2: Expected Plot

The series’ story revolves around Kabir Anand, an ex-member of the RAW. Accepting identity as Adonis, as an operation had gone radically south, Kabir was asked to depart.

He is pulled back into the battle, tasked with salvaging four agents who were on an operation to transmit back significant info to their authorities. But they get captured by the Taliban in Balochistan and are being held captive. And here starts his rescue mission.

The season will be getting into fresh territory. There are expectations regarding the second season’s narrative with Anand harmonizing his life as a professor and commencing on a brand new surgery.

Alok Chand

