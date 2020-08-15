Bard of Blood season 2- Is it delayed due to the pandemic? When will production begin?And Here’s What We Know?

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood Season two, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian tv net series based on the book’s Bards of’ Blood’ from Bilal Siddiqi. The round is led at Ribhu Dasgupta and written by Bilal Siddiqi and Mayank Tewari for Netflix. Red Chilli Entertainment has outside made the first season of Bards of Blood. IMDb was extremely successful and rated the series 7/10.

The Release Date Bard of Blood season 2

The first season was released on September 27, 2019. As there’s not any advice from Netflix, the information concerning the season isn’t yet out. There’s not any confirmation about the Release of season 2. It is expected that in case the series renewed for the next installment, it will Release in September 2020.

The Cast of Bard of Blood season 2

The top characters will be coming and reprising their roles in the upcoming season. There’s not any information concerning the addition or deletion from the series. However, the next personalities are expected to be seen in season 2:

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulhari as Jannat Marri

Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as Neeta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Expected Plot of Bard of Blood season 2

The storyline is all about the ex-agent of RAW, Kabir, who was teaching in a school and left RAW, but to get there is a rescue mission known as back. Four Indian intelligence officers who are a part of the Indian intellect wing (IIW) are held captive by the Taliban in Baluchistan. The government needs Kabir to conserve the officers until disclosure is of any info.

From Kabir’s rescue mission, we could see progress In the upcoming season. It is difficult to say what’s going to happen next, but one thing is for season 2 will probably be achieved frightening.

Trailers of Bard of Blood season 2

We could anticipate the preview a month, although There’s not any trailer till today.