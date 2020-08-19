Bard Of Blood Season 2- How Did The Previous Season End? [Ending Explained] And Click To Know More.

- Advertisement -

Bard Of Blood 2: Bard Of Blood Season is a spy thriller series. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta takes into Balochistan’s terrain on a trip in the energy corridors of RAW.

What is Bard of Blood Season 1 all about?

In Delhi, a dual agent murdered a boss, Lieutenant Sadiq Shaikh. His killer is a guy who is part of a strategy and understands a great deal more.

Here in Mumbai, Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), who’s a literature professor receives a call from the PMO. He had been thrust back in the world that he’s currently striving to overlook. Kabir was a representative who functioned beneath shaikh. He had been made to leave RAW due to a mission in Balochistan.

Kabir should revisit those memories to avenge his mentor. Additionally, while racing against time to rescue his nation, he needed to confront the worst and most deadly enemies — the ISI and Mullah Omar.

Kabir, along with three additional spies, is shipped in a mission throughout the border. Bring them home, and they needed to rescue. However, by the end, they see that the assignment is a conspiracy, which started to unfold.

Bard Of Blood Season 2: What happened in the end?

After all, Kabir implemented his mission of rescuing the spies. Together with that, he murdered Mullah Omar and subjected Tanveer Shehzad. It appeared that a finish at which it was a win-win for India.

The plot takes a sudden turn as Kabir received a telephone on the telephone, who’s dying of Tanveer Shehzad. The individual claims to be a former Indian Army officer, Chettri. He shows to be Sadiq Shaikh’s killer, but today his life was at risk. Following his lead, on the place is reached by Kabir but found an old area, although nobody.

They found that the Colonel was dismissed. When they confront him, he asserts he had been functioning under the ISA, however, does not have any clue about what is happening. However, a sniper shot him after the revelations.

Kabir manages to capture the shot, who turns out to become his buddy, Vikramjeet. However, Vikramjeet identity has been identified by Kabir. He makes sure to eliminate Kabir.