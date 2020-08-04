Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Release Date Has Been Delayed

- Advertisement -

Developer Larian Studios has confirmed through Twitter that the beforehand deliberate Steam Early Entry release date for Baldur’s Gate 3‘s first act has been delayed.

As famous within the tweet above, Larian Studios beforehand planned to release Baldur’s Gate 3‘s first act through Steam’s Early Entry program sometime in August. Even on the time, although, Larian famous that problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may delay their release schedule. It now seems that’s precisely what has happened.

Apparently, that very same tweet notes that Larian will announce a release date and “large information” throughout an internet occasion on August 18. What’s not clear at the moment is whether or not or not the release date they’ll reveal would be the release date of the complete game or whether or not will probably be the updated release date for the Early Entry release. We assume it should possible find yourself being the latter given the latest delay, however we possible gained’t know till the occasion itself.

In any case, this delay is hardly a surprise. Even when Larian didn’t warn us all {that a} delay was a definite chance, we’ve seen too many COVID-19 associated delays throughout each facet of the entertaiworldtoptrendnt enterprise to not assume that almost each release date is a little bit up within the air in the intervening time.