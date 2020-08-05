Bad News for Avenger It Became clear There will not Be An Avengers 5 Installation in Stage 4

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios was riding about the massive success of Avengers: Endgame last summer when it took the stage in Comic-Con 2019 to declare the MCU Stage 4 titles. Kevin Feige & Co. certainly surprised fans with all the revelation that Phase 4 will include an unusually large number of TV series that will stream on Disney+. These TV shows that are restricted will soon be intertwined with the regular Marvel Studios movies part of the phase of experiences. Together, the combination of decent pictures and TV displays will further progress the narrative and finally produce a crossover film as thrilling as Endgame. But as the Hall H event progressed, it became clear there will not be an Avengers 5 installation in Stage 4.

We explained at the time that Marvel should rebuild the MCU. The retired or fallen personalities need to be substituted with new faces. Thanos needs a suitable replacement for moving. Not to mention that Marvel had Deadpool following Disney’s Fox acquisition, and access to Fantastic Four, X-Men. Marvel did confirm that the Fox properties will be used in the future, without announcing any real projects. There could be no fresh Avengers experiences until all of the new superheroes and poor guys are introduced, as we said at the time. And sadly, it’s now looking like 2020 won’t be the year when Marvel unveils the forthcoming title in the Avengers franchise.

MCU Phase 4 was supposed to begin on May 1st and continue through November 2021. By Black Widow into Thor 4, we would have 14 different titles to enjoy, eight of which are TV series. But then the novel coronavirus pandemic happened, and Disney delayed all its movie and TV show sparks. Disney does not need to squander movies like Black Widow by releasing them on Disney+ as theatres remain clothes. Also, the studio had to discontinue all production on all of its jobs, including work on the TV shows which were supposed to premiere in the next year’s slate of films and series and this year. There is no point using Black Widow out on Disney+ too early if you can’t follow this up with the remainder of the Stage 4 titles which are planned.

Without the novel coronavirus, we’d have been at a stage where Black Widow had premiered, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be all set for an August release. Marvel is in a situation in which it would be compelled to announce brand new MCU projects for beyond and 2022.

Stage 4 is now set to end on March 25th, 2022, when Doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to premiere. We’re assuming that Stage 4 ends with the movie in this phase. Let’s not forget that Marvel also confirmed plans to launch Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 in May 2020 and July 2022. These are the final Stage 4 images or the Stage 5 films. That’s presuming Marvel will not prevent from releasing TV series and the movies it announced punctually.

Marvel doesn’t even need to be concerned fans with statements, to put it differently. Marvel has to transport us, as it is right now. Now, word on the street is that Marvel will not make an appearance at this year’s Comic-Con.

The event will be held online between July 22nd and July 26th, and it will be virtual like any media event. Marvel has yet to make any statements about Comic-Con 2020, but Deadline squeezed this bit of Marvel information in the last paragraph about another Comic-Con picture:

Searchlight is the film studio so far that is hosting a panel in [email protected] after Orion. We hear Marvel is sitting on the sidelines, which Warner Bros.’ attribute side of DC will maintain their merchandise to their virtual enthusiast confab in August.

Assuming an Avengers 5 film is in the cards for MCU Stage 5, or at least a limited TV series under the Avengers brand, it seems we shouldn’t expect any announcements from Marvel this July. The same is true for any plans associated with X-Men and Fantastic Four.