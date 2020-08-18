Awesome Transparent public toilets in Tokyo

- Advertisement -

A new public toilet restoration project in Tokyo has resulted in transparent restrooms that magically block people’s view once the door is locked.

The project was started because people dislike the current public restrooms and believe them to be too dark and dirty.

The transparent restrooms also function as bright lanterns at night.

Condition of Public toilets

Public bathrooms are famous for the amount of things, and they are almost all wrong. They are usually dirty, smelly, and bloated.Transparent public toilets

Invention of transparent public toilets

Tokyo is working to solve a number of these problems by renovating heaps of public

bathroom areas around the Shibuya district.

They have hired architects to put their spin on things. The result? The first transparent

public toilets in the city and they are far more comfortable than you can imagine.

As you can see above, the toilets are lined with transparent tinted glass, offering prospective bathroom users a clue about if they’re busy or not.

The real trick, however, comes when you close and lock the doors.

When in USE glass panels flip opaque – “ Not to worry “

No one would like to get people watching them while they’re doing their business,

and those translucent bathrooms have a fascinating sign up their sleeves.

If you lock the doors, the more specialized glass panels flip opaque, preventing anybody from peeping inside.

When the door is unlocked, then the glass becomes more transparent once again.

“There are two issues with public toilets, particularly those situated in parks,” The Nippon Foundation states.

Neat & Clean Surroundings- transparent restrooms

The notion is that, because the toilets are transparent when someone leaves, people will leave them as clean as if they found them.

Public’s hesitation to use new technology

Why ? Transparent restrooms

Additionally, they’re just plain cool to look at, and the fact that they glow at night should give passersby added comfort that there’s nobody lurking inside, waiting to mug them.

