Away Season 1: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Expected Storyline Or Plot?

COVID-19 pandemic or even the Coronavirus has wreak havoc on the entire world, not exempting any sector or person. And one of it that has got massively affected is the movie industry since it constitutes a significant amount of people who are those which are responsible to draw a script into life.

With the crisis, there’s been quite a few films and web series whose production has been closed down midway or that have got delayed from obtaining a discharge or that are nonetheless, to start with, their production. This left of the fans disheartened that eagerly waited for the launch of the favorite upcoming flicks.

Well, this season would not function as that awful because the coming months’ve got a fantastic field of content. And one of them includes the leading online streaming Netflix’s net drama Away. It’s in the category of science fiction that will take us into the world of space.

Plot Of Away Season 1

The narrative revolves around a US astronaut that has been chosen for a yearlong trip. But she very well knows it would be by leaving her family that is adoring, a one-way trip.

Release Date.

The show is composed of ten episodes and is set to launch on September 4, 2020. There is even a teaser trailer available and the specific trailer would fall in the days that are coming.

Cast.

Emma Green as Hilary Swank,

Alexis Logan as Talitha Eliana Bateman,

Matt as Josh Charles,

Misha as Mark Ivanir, and others Too.

The story appears promising and we are looking forward to the Netflix drama taking us into the world of space and the exploration of the Red Planet. We are just very much relieved that the pandemic would not have any effect on this play as everything got finished off over a span of time before the pandemic took a toll. So get excited about this science fiction and begin with your countdown.