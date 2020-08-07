Home Entertainment Avowed Developer Obsidian Teases Mysterious New Project. Know Here Latest Update.
Avowed Developer Obsidian Teases Mysterious New Project. Know Here Latest Update.

By- Anoj Kumar
Obsidian design director Josh Sawyer induced a little bit of a stir just lately when he revealed through Twitter that he’s directing a brand new recreation for the corporate that doesn’t appear to be associated with any of the tasks the studio has beforehand talked about.

Had Sawyer not included that final bit, we could have simply assumed that he was directing Avowed. In spite of everything, Sawyer’s earlier design and directing credit embody video games like Icewind Dale, Fallout: New Vegas, and Pillars of Eternity. On the floor, he would appear like the proper individual to direct a fantasy RPG.

If Sawyer isn’t engaged in that recreation (a minimum of not in a directing capability), then this tweet raises fascinating questions on what else Sawyer (and Obsidian are at the moment engaged on.

In spite of everything, we all know that Obsidian is engaged in Avowed, an upcoming DLC growth for The Outer Worlds, and early entry survival recreation, Grounded. The studio hasn’t beforehand confirmed that they’re engaged on a fourth mission. However, Sawyer’s tweet appears to confirm that they’re not solely engaged on an unannounced recreation; however that it’s being directed by one of many studio’s most notable creators.

