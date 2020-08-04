Home Hollywood 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Exited The Netflix Top 10
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Exited The Netflix Top 10

By- Shankar
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Exited The Netflix Top 10
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Avatar: The Last Airbender NICKELODEON

This previous end of the week, there was something observably extraordinary about the ten most mainstream shows on Netflix NFLX +2%. Indeed, three new undertakings (Cursed, Dark Desire, and Indian Matchmaking) advanced onto the Top 10 rundown ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’.

yet that is not what I’m discussing. Since those shows were so well known this previous end of the week, there was one explicit show missing from the Netflix Top 10 just because of May 18.

As I detailed a week ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender set a Netflix precedent on July 14 when it made the Top 10 rundown for shows for the 58th day straight. That is something that no other show on Netflix from Tiger King to Ozark to Space Force to 13 Reasons Why has accomplished since the Top 10 element was presented in late February not long ago. Numerous shows have gone back and forth from Netflix’s Top 10 rundown, yet none of them have had the option to stay as well known for whatever length of time that Avatar did ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’.

Be that as it may, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ didn’t stop there and kept on expanding on its extraordinary streak—
up until July 17 when the show at long last left the Top 10 rundown following an unimaginable 61 days. That beat Ozark’s record of 57 consecutive days and practically overwhelms all other rivalries.
Here is the current positioning for most consecutive days on the Top 10 for shows:

Symbol: The Last Airbender – 61 straight days

Ozark – 57 straight days

External Banks – 51 straight days

Tiger King – 50 straight days

All American – 42 straight days

Love is Blind – 39 straight days.

Space Force – 34 straight days

Dead to Me – 32 straight days

13 Reasons Why – 28 straight days

The Office – 27 straight days

Shankar

Santoni passed away on Saturday (August 1) in hospice care...
